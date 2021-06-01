Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

