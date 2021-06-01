Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $724,000 in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Paylocity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $169.83 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.79.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

