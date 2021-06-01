Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,094 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

NYSE:LSI opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.