Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,254 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

