Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $648,000 Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INGR opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.82 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

