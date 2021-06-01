14,740 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

