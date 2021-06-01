Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 7,169 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 560,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after acquiring an additional 373,776 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 373,638 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

CHKP opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

