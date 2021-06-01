Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,190 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FL. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

