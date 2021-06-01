Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $328,000 in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $787.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.