Alps Advisors Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

UMBF opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Rine sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $81,333.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,219 over the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.