Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 5,443 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $834.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.