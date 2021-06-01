Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $332,000 Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,622 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 84,962 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,020 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $77,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $478,140. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

