TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 43.0% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TechTarget by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $31,658,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TechTarget by 13.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $60,627.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,058.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,237 shares of company stock worth $6,005,446. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.43. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

