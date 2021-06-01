Head to Head Analysis: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) & Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Xilinx and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 1 12 3 0 2.13 Kopin 0 1 1 0 2.50

Xilinx currently has a consensus price target of $128.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.18%. Kopin has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 62.96%. Given Xilinx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xilinx is more favorable than Kopin.

Volatility and Risk

Xilinx has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xilinx and Kopin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.15 billion 9.92 $646.51 million $3.08 41.23 Kopin $40.13 million 18.43 -$4.41 million ($0.05) -162.00

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 20.54% 29.70% 13.67% Kopin -11.30% -8.76% -5.65%

Summary

Xilinx beats Kopin on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. It also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products comprising one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub- markets, such as data center, wireless, wireline, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a collaboration with Kameleon Security to develop cybersecurity solution for servers, cloud computing, and data centers. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

