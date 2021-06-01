Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSR. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

CRSR opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

