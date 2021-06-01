Critical Contrast: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) & iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.82% -36.01% iTeos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

77.2% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and iTeos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.07%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $44.83, indicating a potential upside of 118.27%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and iTeos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million ($4.49) -1.51 iTeos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.03 million ($2.88) -7.13

iTeos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

