Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 57.40 ($0.75).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSO opened at GBX 38.91 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.39. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 70.85 ($0.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 6.13%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.00%.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.