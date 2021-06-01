Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $138.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

