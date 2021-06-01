BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 110.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.