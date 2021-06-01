D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $26.21.

