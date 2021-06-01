D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $410,000 Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth $569,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,437.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan Diorio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

