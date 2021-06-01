D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 8,581 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $987,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 477,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after buying an additional 145,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.