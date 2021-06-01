D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,140 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,468 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Devon Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

