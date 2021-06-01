D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $378,000 Investment in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.12% of FAST Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $20,658,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,662,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,156,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $557,000. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FST opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $13.20.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

