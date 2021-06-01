D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 277 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,193,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,295,000 after purchasing an additional 105,832 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

