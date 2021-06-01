Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $333,000 in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth $140,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth $158,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth $474,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,156,000.

NYSEARCA:IEZ opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

