Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

