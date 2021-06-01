Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 117.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,129,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 402,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after purchasing an additional 218,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after buying an additional 109,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.