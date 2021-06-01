Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,594,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

