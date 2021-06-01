Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLLV. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of FLLV stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.