Sigma Planning Corp Invests $214,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Bunge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Bunge by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bunge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Bunge by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $22,523,790. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

