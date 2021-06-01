Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.25. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The company’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

