Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,268 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.4% in the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 549,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $129,514,000 after buying an additional 42,337 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 122,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,870 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Shares of MSFT opened at $249.68 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.23 and a 200-day moving average of $233.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

