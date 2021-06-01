Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Short Interest Up 51.6% in May

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 435,800 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the April 29th total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,379,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BFARF stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

