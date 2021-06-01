Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in May

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the April 29th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 212.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $174.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.90. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.