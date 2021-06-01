Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,467 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 328,786 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $16,552,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43,495.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Truist lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

