Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $197.26 and a twelve month high of $303.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

