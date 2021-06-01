Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRC opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

