Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $16,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.51.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,319 shares of company stock worth $3,235,292. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

