Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Proofpoint worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 46.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $172.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.03. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PFPT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

