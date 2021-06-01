IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.62.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.