M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,788 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $840,387 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

NYSE HAE opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $107.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

