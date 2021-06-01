Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Oshkosh worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $131.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average of $105.23. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

