22,163 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.43. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

