Swiss National Bank Increases Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after buying an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $84,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $21,982,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $101.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

