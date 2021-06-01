IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,763. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $149.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.88. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.48 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.