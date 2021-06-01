IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avient by 3,125.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

NYSE AVNT opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

