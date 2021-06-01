IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $399,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $127.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average of $103.20. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

