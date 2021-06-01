IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

NYSE STC opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.