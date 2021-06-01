The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 39.8% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,680,000 after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YSG opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -3.87. Yatsen Holding Limited has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on YSG. 86 Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

